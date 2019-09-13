|
Plummer, Barbara J. WATERFORD Barbara J. Plummer, 77 of Terri Avenue, died on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Elizabeth Cunningham Miorin. She was a 1959 graduate of Catholic Central High School. Barbara had served as Waterford town clerk for over 30 years and deputy town clerk prior to that. More recently, she served as clerk for the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors. She was a member of the Waterford Rescue Squad, Knickerbocker Steamer Co. Auxiliary, Cohoes Waterford Lodge of Elks, Saratoga County Women's Republican Club, Saratoga County Chairman's Club and was a committee person for the Waterford Republican Committee. Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Kermit G. Plummer Jr. who died in 1994. She is survived by her loving children, Penny Clow (Daniel) of Speigletown, Patricia A. Higgins of Waterford, and Cindy A. Talham (Clark) of Schroon Lake. She was the sister of June Sanderson of Melrose, Joyce Hurst of Waterford, William Miorin of Glenville, Jack Miorin of Albany, Jane Bernacki of Melrose, Susan Bowen of Schuylerville and Sharon Sheehan of Waterford. She was the proud grandmother of Deanna Higgins, Karissa Plummer, Brittany Tran, Timothy Higgins, Ryan Clow, Korinne Talham and Colin Clow. Twelve great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews also survive. A memorial Mass will be offered on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 119 Broad St., Waterford. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit with her family at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St., Waterford on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Military Moms In Action, P.O. Box 153 Melrose, NY, 12121-0153 or Things of My Very Own, 249 Green St. Schenectady, NY, 12305 To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 13, 2019