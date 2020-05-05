Barbara J. Teal
1934 - 2020
Teal, Barbara J. WEST LEBANON Barbara June (Smith) Teal, 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at home in West Lebanon, after a long illness surrounded by her family. She was born in Stephentown to her parents, Edward Smith and Alice Hand O'Neil, on December 27, 1934. She is survived by her two sons, John Teal Jr. (Sue) of Florida and David Teal (Denise) of West Lebanon. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Lindsey Teal Brown (Steven) of North Carolina, Daniel Teal of Florida and Shannon Teal Marsh (John) of Virginia; and her great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Natalie Brown of North Carolina. She also leaves behind her longtime friend and companion, Louis Kelley of Rhode Island. Barbara worked for Ceramaseal in New Lebanon, General Electric in Pittsfield, Mass. and retired from Berkshire Farm in Canaan, N.Y. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and mother-in-law and will be greatly missed. She loved to travel, tend to her flower beds, family gatherings and NASCAR races. A graveside service will be on Thursday, May 7 at 12:30 p.m. in the Cemetery of the Evergreens in New Lebanon. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the American Heart Association, 4 Atrium Dr., #100, Albany, NY, 12205 or to The Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Arrangements are by the Hall & Higgins Funeral Home in Stephentown. Condolence book available at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Graveside service
12:30 AM
Cemetery of the Evergreens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall & Higgins Funeral Home
457 New York Route 43
Stephentown, NY 12168
(518) 733-5362
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
