Dixon, Barbara Jane GANSEVOORT Barbara Jane Dixon, 91, passed away peacefully at home on November 26, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Barbara was born on August 30, 1929, in Brooklyn to Jane Finch Whitaker and Edward Whitaker. When her father contracted T.B., she and her family moved to Paul Smiths, N.Y., where her father was hospitalized and died in 1938. The family then moved to Catskill to be near extended family. Here her mother met and married Chancellor Ayres, and they moved to Albany during the '40s. Barbara graduated from Vincentian Institute in 1947 and then attended Mildred Elly Secretarial School. After graduating, she went to work for Mack Truck Co. in Albany, where she met Sydney Dixon. They married on June 4, 1949, and moved into Syd's home in Colonie, where they raised a family and lived for 31 years. Barbara was very active in her children's school years as a member of the PTA, a class "room mother" and an assistant scout leader. Later she worked part-time for Burke Marketing Research Company. She and Syd moved to Saratoga Springs in 1980, where Barbara became active in St. Clement's Church. She was a lector and a member of the church choir there for many years. She also worked full-time for the Saratoga County Food Stamp Office and, following her retirement, volunteered in the St. Clement's general office and the Saratoga Springs Public Library. She moved to Gansevoort in 2012 and was able to remain in the home of her daughter until her death. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Sydney H. Dixon; a sister, Norma Cooke; a brother, John Whitaker, and five beloved sisters-in-law. She leaves behind four children, Cynthia (Warren Litts Jr.) of Saratoga Springs, Deborah Alleyne of Palm Harbor, Fla., Pamela (William Hobbins) of Gansevoort, and David Dixon (Karen) of Saratoga Springs. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jonathan Litts, Jeremy Litts, Rebecca Litts Franco, Nicole Alleyne McNeff, Sydney Hobbins, Sean Hobbins, Natasha LaFayette and Nicole LaFayette; great-grandchildren, Taylor Alleyne, Jaden Donovan, Isabelle Litts, Matthew Litts, Sadie Mae Hammond and Elias Franco; and several beloved nieces and nephews. In keeping with Barbara's generous and giving nature, she made a final gift of her body to The Albany Medical College Anatomical Gift Program. A memorial service will be held in St. Clement's Church in Saratoga Springs at a later date. Donations to Hospice of Saratoga or to the Alzheimer's Association
would be deeply appreciated.