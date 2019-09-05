Myers, Barbara Jean ALBANY Barbara Jean "Bobby" Myers, 75 of Albany, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2019. She was born in Albany the daughter of Phyllis "Minnie" (Carusone) Myers and the late William E. Myers. Bobby was a custodial worker for the N.Y.S. Thruway Authority in Albany, retiring in 2015 after over 40 years of dedicated service. She was an avid bingo player and loved shopping trips to the mall and also had a love for animals. Bobby is survived by her mother Minnie; her sisters, Cheryl (Stanley Moore) Myers and Debbie (Nick) D'Antonio; as well as her nieces, Leslee (Noah) Wieseneck, and Ashley (Sean) McCloskey; great-nephew Lucas Wieseneck; great-niece Ava McCloskey, cousins, Dee Dee Palma, and Joanne (Gary) Reynolds; and several second and third cousins. Memorial services for Bobby will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Inurnment will take place in St. Agnes Cemetery immediately following the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bobby's memory to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 5, 2019