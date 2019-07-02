Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Jeanne Norton Remling. View Sign Service Information White-Van Buren Funeral Home 1779 Main Street Delanson , NY 12053 (518)-895-2380 Calling hours 10:00 AM United Methodist Church Celebration of Life 11:00 AM United Methodist Church Delanson , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Remling, Barbara Jeanne Norton DUANESBURG Heaven received another angel on June 27, 2019. Barbara was the fourth child of Dennis O. and Mary (Wright) Norton born in Plattsburgh. Barbara married the love of her life, David J. Remling in 1988, they enjoyed a beautiful, adventurous life together for 25 years prior to David's passing in 2013. They are survived by their beloved daughter Erica Jeanne of Delanson. Barbara grew up in Ellenburg Depot, N.Y. along with her sister and brothers, Cathie (JR) Davenport of Mooers, N.Y., Richard (Barbara) of Moscow, Pa., and David (Jane)of Lexington, Texas. She is also survived by her mother Mary Norton, a resident of Meadowbrook in Plattsburgh. Barbara was predeceased by her beloved husband David J. Remling; her brother Garry George Norton; and her father, Dennis O. Norton. Barbara graduated from Northern Adirondack Central School and Cobleskill Technical College. She worked for the IT Department of New York State for 37 years, many years in the N.Y.S. Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation before retiring in 2014 as an information technology specialist four in the N.Y.S. Office of Information Technology Services. Barbara's hobbies included being an accomplished cook. She took great joy providing meals for family and friends even when she could not partake. Additional hobbies included reading, swimming, pickle-ball and she was an avid plate collector. Barbara often enjoyed camping trips with the growing Gurney family of White Hall, N.Y. She was also blessed to enjoy thirty plus years of wonderful friendships with her prior roommates and friends of the Farnsworth Drive Family. Barbara was a longtime member of the Helderberg Rod and Gun Club with her husband David. Barbara's family would like to thank dear friends, Kathy Gurney, and Elaine and Tim O'Neil; caregivers, Amber, Jim, and Tracy; Hospice L.P.N. Maggie, Hospice R.N. Theresa and the team of healthcare providers at the St. Peter's ALS Regional Center and the Stram Center for Integrative Medicine. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, July 3, in the United Methodist Church, Delanson at 11 a.m. A calling hour will be held in the church at 10 a.m. prior to the service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Hospice, ALS and s. To leave a special message or memory for the family please visit







Published in Albany Times Union on July 2, 2019

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.