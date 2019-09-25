Akers, Barbara K. WILTON Barbara K. Akers, age 80, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at her home in Wilton surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 23, 1939, in Everett, Pa., daughter of the late Allen Fluke and Grace Cunard Fluke. Barbara graduated from Everett High School, class of 1957. She worked as a waitress in her early years. Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. Her beauty shined within and she was beloved by all who met and knew her. She also loved shopping; she will be missed by all who knew her. Barbara is survived by her husband, Stanley Akers; sons, Richard and Christopher Akers; daughter Brenda Wilson (Mark); grandchildren, Amanda Dia (Oumar), Jessica Sinnott (Steven); great-grandchildren, Lauren and Lucas Sinnott and many friends who will miss her dearly. She was preceded in death by her infant sister, Kitty Fluke. A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs with Reverend Phil Woodward officiating. Family and friends may call from 4 to 5:45 p.m. in the funeral home prior to the service. If you wish to express your online condolences or view the obituary, please visit our website at compassionatefuneralcare.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 25, 2019