Rudofsky, Barbara K. DELMAR Barbara K. Rudofsky, 83, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2020. Barbara is survived by her husband Ulrich "Rick" Rudofsky; son Frederick Rudofsky; daughter Christina Rudofsky (William White); nephew Peter Rudofsky; niece Diana Rudofsky; sisters-in-law, Sandy Kiernat, and R.B. Kiernat (Courtney); niece Betsey Zakrajsheck (Peter) and several grandnephews and grandnieces. She was predeceased by her brother Bruce Kiernat. A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 1, 2020.