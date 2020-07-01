Barbara K. Rudofsky
Rudofsky, Barbara K. DELMAR Barbara K. Rudofsky, 83, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2020. Barbara is survived by her husband Ulrich "Rick" Rudofsky; son Frederick Rudofsky; daughter Christina Rudofsky (William White); nephew Peter Rudofsky; niece Diana Rudofsky; sisters-in-law, Sandy Kiernat, and R.B. Kiernat (Courtney); niece Betsey Zakrajsheck (Peter) and several grandnephews and grandnieces. She was predeceased by her brother Bruce Kiernat. A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Durant Funeral Home Inc
741 Delaware Ave
Delmar, NY 12054
(518) 455-9155
