Barbara K. Spring

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara K. Spring.
Service Information
Delmar Presbyterian Church
585 Delaware Ave
Delmar, NY 12054
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Delmar Presbyterian Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Spring, Barbara K. VOORHEESVILLE Barbara K. Spring, 76, was born on March 18, 1943, and died on June 11, 2019, at her home in Voorheesville, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her daughter Tabitha (Peter) Cole and her son Jeremy (Jen) Bert; son-in-law John Kane; daughter-in-law Carol (Freddy) Seymour; and her grandchildren, Jack and Nora Kane and Shona Seymour. A memorial service will be held on September 14, in the Delmar Presbyterian Church at 4 p.m. with a pot luck afterward.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.