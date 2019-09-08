Spring, Barbara K. VOORHEESVILLE Barbara K. Spring, 76, was born on March 18, 1943, and died on June 11, 2019, at her home in Voorheesville, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her daughter Tabitha (Peter) Cole and her son Jeremy (Jen) Bert; son-in-law John Kane; daughter-in-law Carol (Freddy) Seymour; and her grandchildren, Jack and Nora Kane and Shona Seymour. A memorial service will be held on September 14, in the Delmar Presbyterian Church at 4 p.m. with a pot luck afterward.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 8, 2019