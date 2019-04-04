Konkol, Barbara NISKAYUNA Barbara J. Konkol, 83 of Niskayuna, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. She was born in Schenectady and was the daughter of the late Carl and Gertrude Nolte. She was the beloved wife of Edward G. Konkol; and the mother of Donna Herkel, Debbe (Tim) Farry, Diane Wood and David (Tiffanie) Wood. Additionally, she was the stepmom of Deborah (Bob) Doty, Joe (Kay) Konkol, and Wendy (Charlie) Folensbee. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be on Saturday at 9 a.m. in the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Visitation will follow from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Barb's charitable heart, please donate to whichever charity is near and dear to you in her honor. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
