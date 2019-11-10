Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara L. Freer. View Sign Service Information DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 5216 Western Turnpike Guilderland , NY 12084 (518)-356-5925 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 5216 Western Turnpike Guilderland , NY 12084 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 5216 Western Turnpike Guilderland , NY 12084 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Freer, Barbara L. GUILDERLAND Barbara L. Freer, 72, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019, with her loving family by her side. She was born to the late Carl Price and Beatrice Downer on January 15, 1947, in Columbus, Ohio. Barbara graduated from Mont Pleasant High School in 1965. She was the loving partner to Robert Hoffman for over 30 years and they lived together in Guilderland. She will forever be missed by Bob; along with her two sons, Douglas Freer (Lorena Segarra) of Alta Loma, Calif., and Kenneth (Rhonda) Freer of St. Albans, Vt.; her siblings, David (Loretta) Price, Shawn (George) Fredericks; her siblings-in-law, Tom (Nanci) Hoffman, Chris (Linda) Hoffman, and Mary Hoffman; her grandchildren, Elizabeth, Matthew, Daniel, Christopher and Nicole, along with many loving nieces, nephews, and relatives.She now joins in eternal life, her parents, Carl and Beatrice; her parents-in-law, Christopher and Mary Hoffman; her sister, Georgette; and her brothers, Stephen and Mark. After graduating from high school, Barbara would start a family that she would care deeply for and raise. She had a long working career at Friendly Home Parties in Albany and was a member of Christ Community Church in Schenectady. She loved having her home be the center place for holiday family get togethers and celebrations. Barbara was known as a truly selfless and happy soul, always seen smiling and positive, and putting the needs of her family and friends before her own. She loved traveling and spending time with her dog Baxter. The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude for the nursing staff at St. Peter's Hospital, along with the staff at the Hospice Inn, for their care and compassion when treating Barbara. Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 11, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 5216 Western Tpke., Guilderland. A funeral service will take place at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Entombment will take place on Tuesday, November 12, in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Colonie. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit







