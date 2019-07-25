Panepinto, Barbara L. HALFMOON Barbara L. Panepinto, age 86 of Halfmoon, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019. Born on August 17, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Georgianna Lewis. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years; Gustave Charles Panepinto Jr.; son, Gary Panepinto; daughter Ann Panepinto; and her sister Jane McGarry. Barbara spent her life raising her family. After her own daughters were in school, she decided that she would drive a school bus in Hawthorne, N.Y. and then later in Troy. She enjoyed being a member of the Halfmoon Senior Center. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Louise Roberts and Cynthia Anne Panepinto; grandchildren, Anne Catherine Rietschel Gordon, Amy Barbara Rietschel, Marc David Roberts, and Dayna Lauren Roberts; and her great-grandson, Gus Owen Gordon. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park, with a service on Monday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to by going to mda.org.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 25, 2019