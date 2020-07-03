Romano, Barbara L. TROY Barbara L. Romano of Madison Avenue in Troy entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at home in the loving arms of her family. Family and friends are invited and may call on Sunday, July 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. Please note that social distancing, masks and occupancy limitations in the funeral home are required. A funeral Mass for the family will be held on Monday, July 6, at 9:30 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church in Troy. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. For online condolences please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com
.