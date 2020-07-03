1/
Barbara L. Romano
Romano, Barbara L. TROY Barbara L. Romano of Madison Avenue in Troy entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at home in the loving arms of her family. Family and friends are invited and may call on Sunday, July 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. Please note that social distancing, masks and occupancy limitations in the funeral home are required. A funeral Mass for the family will be held on Monday, July 6, at 9:30 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church in Troy. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. For online condolences please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
JUL
6
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
Funeral services provided by
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-1722
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
July 2, 2020
We will miss this beautiful lady! She had so much spunk and loved her family so much! Danielle, Pete, Ali & Ben, our condolences to you at this time. Angel's watch
Robichaud Family
Friend
