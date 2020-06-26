Tatro, Barbara L. COHOES Barbara Lee "Bobby" Tatro, 88, died Tuesday evening, June 23, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. She was born in Rensselaer on December 13, 1931, the daughter of the late Elbert and Lena Dickret Phillips. She was raised and educated in Rensselaer and lived in Troy for most of her life before moving to Cohoes 12 years ago. She was employed by Montgomery Ward & Co. in Menands prior to becoming a full time homemaker. She enjoyed wintering in Daytona Beach, Fla. She was the wife of the late Norman C. Tatro; beloved mother of Lee (Phillip) Bedard of Schodack Landing, Roxanne Ryan of Troy, Frances (Thomas) Bullis of Cohoes and Bonita Gibson of East Greenbush. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Jillian Ryan; her two sisters, Marjorie Lenacre and Virginia Coyne; and her longtime companion, Richard J. Wood. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family with her burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Troy. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 26, 2020.