Marsh, Barbara Loeffler CLAYTON, N.C. Barbara A. Marsh, 85 years old of Clayton, N.C. and formerly of Castleton, died on November 20, 2019. She was born on July 8, 1934, in Albany, the daughter of William and Anna Loeffler. She was a member of the Rensselaer/Schodack and of Clayton, N.C. congregations of Jehovah's Witness. Her hope is being in Jehovah's (God's) memory awaiting Jesus' voice at the time of an earthly resurrection of the dead in which she had complete confidence (John 5:28 29). She loved spending time with her family and those in her congregation. Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Jacob Marsh; a daughter, Lisa Marsh; a son, Timothy Marsh and his wife Torri; and two very special grandchildren, Roman and Chloe Marsh. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 30, at 2 p.m. in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3094 Cornwallis Road, Garner, N.C. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton, N.C. Online condolences may be made to the Marsh family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 23, 2019