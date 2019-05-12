Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Lynn (Dufel) Reed. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Reed, Barbara Lynn (Dufel) KISSIMMEE, Fla. Barbara, age 72, passed away on February 16, 2019, after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Joan Dufel; and stepmother Lila Dufel. She was born in Tribes Hill, N.Y. and attended Fonda Fultonville Senior High School, graduating in 1964. She was a graduate of Ellis Hospital School of Nursing, and married Tony Reed in September of 1968. They had two sons, Brian and Mark Reed. They were married over 50 years. She worked at Crouse Erving Memorial Hospital in Syracuse, Saratoga Hospital and Ellis Hospital, primarily in OBGYN. She also worked for Schenendowa Central Schools in the district office where she continued to make lifelong friends. Besides her family and friends, Barbara loved her pets and politics as many will attest too. She is survived by her husband Tony; her sons, Brian and Mark; grandchildren, Kaliegh, William, Anthony Christopher and Lucas; her sister Debra (Dufel) Hayes; and brother Tom Dufel. Also survived by nephews, nieces, and cousins. A celebration of life was held in March in Kissimmee. Donations may be made to the Cornerstone Hospice Foundation of Osceola County: Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL, 32778.



Published in Albany Times Union on May 12, 2019

