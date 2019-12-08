|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara M. Barrell.
|
|
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
|
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Barrell, Barbara M. ALBANY Barbara M. Barrell, 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Teresian House, with her loving family by her side. Barbara was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Isobel McKay. Barbara was the devoted wife to the late Richard G. Barrell. She graduated from Albany High School, class of 1952. She worked for N.Y.S. DEC for 35 years, she was a member and past high priestess and recorder for many years with Marvia Court #27 LOSNA. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Jean Vice; her brothers-in-laws, Donald Barrell, Jack Luther and Samuel Vice; her mother and father-in-law, Richard H. and Louise Barrell; and her nephew "Jimbo" Johnston. Barbara is survived by her children, Gary (Carol) Barrell, Deborah VanDerVolgen, Kenneth (Wendy) Barrell and Andrew (Lynn) Barrell. She was the proud grandmother of William (Alison) VanDerVolgen, Carl (Bridget) VanDerVolgen, Katelyn (Timothy) Cooper, Samantha (Patrick) Conrad, Keith (Melissa) Barrell, Gary (Emma) Barrell, Nathan Barrell, Andrew (Jill) Smith and Helen (Pete) Annely. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Sophie, Hannah, Charlie, Sydney, Avery, Sadie Jo, Rosalyn and Grace; and her siblings, David (Beverly) McKay and Carole Luther; sister-in-law to David (Brenda) Barrell, Janice (James) Johnston, Marion Barrell; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank the many caregivers and most recently the staff at the Teresian House for all of their wonderful care and compassion given to Barbara and her family. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie on Monday, December 9, from 10 to 11 a.m. A funeral service will follow the calling hours at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Albany Rural Cemetery, Menands. Memorial contributions may be made to , c/o Cyprus Shriners, P.O. Box 12473, Albany, NY, 12212 in Barbara's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 8, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|