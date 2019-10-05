Carpenter, Barbara M. BALLSTON SPA Barbara M. Carpenter of Ballston Spa, formally of Guilderland, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the age of 59. She was the loving wife of the late John C. Carpenter; mother of John Gavin (fiancee Danielle), Kyle (Tara), Logan, and Casey Esler (Jack); daughter of Helene A. and the late Ronald C. MacPherson; sister of Rory, Lori, Wendy (Michael), Andrea (Steve), Donna (Brian); and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Barb was born in Albany in 1960, graduated from Albany High School in 1978 and earned her associate's degree in business administration from SUNY Cobleskill in 1982, preparing her for a career in the insurance industry. Barb married her teenage sweetheart in 1983, and together they created a family of individuals whose bond will never be broken. In her free time, Barb enjoyed Zumba classes, spending time on the beach, skiing, long walks in the park and gardening, among other outdoor activities. Barb also loved playing guitar and singing, sparking a passion for music in her children. Her greatest joy came from preparing delicious meals and hosting large gatherings of family and friends, which she did with great ease and pleasure. A funeral Mass is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 7, in St. Pius X Church in Loudonville. All are welcome to join in a celebration of Barbara's life at a reception immediately following at Wolferts Roost Country Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute at https://tinyurl.com/y3rgx83c. To view Barb's guestbook or share a memory, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 5, 2019