Cumm, Barbara M. RAVENA Barbara Mae Cumm (nee Pebler), 89, passed away after a lengthy illness on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Barbara was born in Ravena in 1929 to John and Emma Pebler (Pflieger) and lived in the village her entire life. She attended Ravena High School and married Carl Francis Cumm on February 1, 1948, shortly after he returned from service in the U.S. Navy. They built a home at 6 Wendell Street where they raised their family and spent their lives. Barbara enjoyed annual vacations on Cape Cod, teaching ceramics, gardening and entertaining friends and family in the home and around the wonderful swimming pool Carl built, where they spent many happy hours and days. Barbara is preceded in death by her husband Carl; and her daughter Judy. She is survived by her sons, Carl "Chip" Cumm of Colorado and Richard "Rick" Cumm of Ravena. She also had eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27. A graveside ceremony and interment will be held at Chestnut Lawn Cemetery on February 28 at 10 a.m.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 26, 2019