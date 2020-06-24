Barbara M. Schaible
Schaible, Barbara M. BERNE Barbara M. Schaible formally of Warners Lake, died on Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was born on November 10, 1931, in Berne to the late Arnold and Elsie (nee Ecker) Mattice. She was 88. Barbara was known as a feisty woman who liked being the boss. In her free- time she enjoyed bowling, knitting and bingo. For several years she managed the deli section of the Star Market, Guilderland, and was known as the "Deli Lady." She was a devoted member of the Altamont Reformed Church and sang in the choir. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She is survived by her children, Ruth Schaible Pollard (Jim), Barbara Lynn Schaible Bradt (Douglas) and Mark Richard Schaible; her grandchildren, Amy Lynn Pollard Zounes (George), Brian Andrew Pollard, Amanda Amelia Perichilli and Abigail Janice Schaible. Barbara was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother, known as "Aunt Bobbie." She was predeceased by her husband Herbert Schaible. Services are private. A graveside memorial will be held at a late date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory to the Baptist Health Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Bus Fund, 297 North Ballston Ave., Scotia, NY 12302.




