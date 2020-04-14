|
Owens, Barbara M. Stiles WEST SAND LAKE Barbara M. Stiles Owens, 85, died suddenly Sunday, April 12, 2020, at her residence. Born in Troy, she was daughter of the late Earl D. Stiles and Nora Willitts Stiles and wife of the late Arvon T. 'Pat' Owens. She had resided in West Sand Lake all her life and was a graduate of Averill Park High School. Barbara worked several years as an attendant at the Laundry Basket in West Sand Lake and was a homemaker. She was a member of the Salem United Methodist Church in West Sand Lake, an avid gardener, both flowers and vegetables and loved her cats, Max and Maggie. Survivors include a son, Scott T. (Maureen) Owens, West Sand Lake; a daughter, Terri L. Owens, East Greenbush; her siblings, Donald D. (Elaine) Stiles, Glens Falls, Judith (Carlton) Hughes, Troy and Thomas E. Stiles, Poestenkill; four grandchildren, Sean and Lauren Owens, Kelli Grab and Megan Bailey. Funeral service private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery, West Sand Lake. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Barbara M. Owens to the Salem United Methodist Church Shaver Road PO Box 475 West Sand Lake, NY 12196 or Sand Lake Ambulance PO Box 222 West Sand Lake, NY 12196. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 14, 2020