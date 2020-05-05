Barbara M. Woitkoski
Woitkoski, Barbara M. TROY Barbara M. Woitkoski of Lansingburgh, passed away at Samaritan Hospital on May 1, 2020. She was born on July 1, 1924, in Atlanta, Ga. and moved to the Northeast with her young husband Stephen in 1946. Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Barbara met her husband Stephen Woitkoski in Atlanta, while Stephen was attending Georgia Tech and serving in the Navy in 1945. Together Barbara and Stephen raised three beautiful children, Gerald (Maria Finelli), Kathleen Bisceglia (Leo) and Paul (Joanne). Barbara loved playing a special role in her grandchildren's lives. She had a special place in her heart for Gerald (Lisa), Colleen Morelli (Stephen), Tricia Robinson (Tucker), Patrick (Colleen), Nicolas (Christina Zola), Amanda, Jessica Dick (Ryan), Ashley (Dan Snyder), Samantha (Jesse Yetto). Her devoted love spilled over onto several great-grandchildren. Barbara was predeceased by her devoted husband Stephen. Barbara raised her young family for several years then went to work at Denby's as a saleswoman. She retired from Lansingburg school district as the secretary to the superintendent. In retirement, she loved playing Bingo and bowling with her friends. She loved attending family events or watching her grandchildren play in their various sporting events. Barbara had the brightest smile and most infectious laugh. She loved life and enjoyed herself wherever she went and with whoever she happened to meet. She would always hold your hands when she talked to you and you hoped you carried a little bit of her joy with you when you parted. The family will be celebrating Barbara in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Community Hospice Foundation of Rensselaer County https://donate.givetocommunityhospice.org or the Eddy Heritage House, Activities Program, 2920 Tibbets Ave., Troy, NY, 12180. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on May 5, 2020.
