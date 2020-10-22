Zupan, Barbara M. SELKIRK Barbara Marie Zupan, 84, with her dedicated son and caregiver Nicholas by her side, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 19, 2020. Born in the Bronx, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Katherine Bruckman and graduated from Ravena High School. Barbara worked as a sales clerk at Lodges for many years. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, a Communicant of St. Patrick's Church in Ravena and also a member of the Altar Rosary Society. She was currently a parishioner at Historic St. Mary's Church. Barbara was an avid N.Y. Yankees fan and also enjoyed traveling and taking cruises with her mother. She was wife of the late John J. Zupan; mother of John Zupan (Bonita) and Nicholas Zupan (Carol); sister of Ted Yaas, Paul Yaas, JoAnn Yaas and the late Kenneth R. Bruckman; sister-in-law of Marion Zrelak and the late Michael (Pauline) and Catherine Zupan. She is also survived by two grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Dr. Ernest Enzien, NYOH, Cody Languish and the nurses and doctors at the Community Hospice for the wonderful care provided to Barbara. Out of an abundance of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family kindly requests that the funeral be attended by immediate family only. Those who wish may send donations to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX, 75265-0309. Please feel free to express your condolences via the funeral home website danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
.