Service Information Magin & Keegan Funeral Home Inc 891 Madison Ave Albany , NY 12208 (518)-482-2698 Memorial Mass 10:30 AM St. Joseph's Provincial House Chapel 385 Watervliet-Shaker Rd. Latham , NY

Andes, Sister Barbara, SNJM LATHAM Sister Barbara Marie Andes, (Gregory Joseph) a Sister of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary for 63 years, died July 6, 2019, at the Provincial House of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, Latham. Daughter of the late Ernest Lee Andes and Dorothy Josephine Martin Andes, Sister Barbara was born on December 17, 1935, in Chicago and grew up in Washington, D.C. She entered the Sisters of the Holy Names on July 24, 1953, and made her first profession of vows on August 23, 1955. She received a B.S. from Barry College, Miami, Fla. and an M.S. from the University of Maryland. After teaching in Tampa and Key West, Fla., Sister Barbara embarked on the focal point of her ministry, beginning a 16-year career working as a missionary in Lesotho, Africa, where she served as teacher and principal in schools operated by the Sisters of the Holy Names in that country. She was also co-author of textbooks in agriculture and Bible Studies used in Lesotho secondary schools. Everywhere she ministered, Sister Barbara's gentle, patient disposition and ready laughter made her a loved colleague and teacher. She had a special gift for helping students overcome math and science anxieties. In another gesture toward her love of science teaching and learning, Sister Barbara donated her body to the Anatomical Gift Program at Albany Medical Center Hospital. After returning from Lesotho, Sister Barbara taught for several years at the Academy of the Holy Names, Albany, before retiring to the Provincial House of the Sisters of St. Joseph in Latham. The Sisters of the Holy Names are deeply grateful to the staff and care-givers at St. Joseph's for their goodness to our dear Sister Barbara, helping make her most-senior years peaceful and pleasant ones. Her good friends, Sisters Marion Jude and Barbara Cooper, were especially tender in assisting with Sister's social and transportation needs. Besides her religious family, Sister Barbara is survived by her brother Derien; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Paul. School colleagues, students, family, and friends are all warmly invited to the memorial Mass recalling Sister Barbara's life of generous, loving ministry which will take place on Tuesday, August 6, at St. Joseph's Provincial House Chapel, 385 Watervliet-Shaker Rd., Latham, at 10:30 a.m. Those who wish may make donations in Sr. Barbara's honor to Sisters of the Holy Names, 1121 New Scotland Rd., Albany, NY 12208.







