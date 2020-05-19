Cohen, Barbara Marlene LOUDONVILLE Barbara Marlene Cohen, age 76, passed away peacefully, with her beloved husband Howard by her side, on May 16, 2020. Barbara was born on November 6, 1943, in Schenectady to Sara and Herbert Mayer. She attended School 16, Albany High School and Mildred Elley Secretarial School. A lifetime resident of Albany, she worked as a private secretary in the N.Y.S. Attorney General's office. Her retirement from the AG's office coincided with Barbara meeting the love of her life Howard "Howie" Cohen. Barbara and Howard married on December 5, 1970. They would have celebrated their Golden anniversary this year. Their married life was full of fun and joy, they had a large circle of close friends and were known for their fabulous parties and backyard barbeques but their most well-known fete was their annual Chinese New Year party. Barbara was a loving supportive wife to Howie as he ran Liberty Ice. She could often be found at the ice house helping out answering phones and taking orders during the busy summer seasons. Barbara's life became complete when they welcomed their son David Jeremy on May 7, 1981. She embraced motherhood and it brought her much joy. She became a hockey mom and was instrumental in starting the Shaker High School Hockey program. As David grew up, Barbara continued to work with children, volunteering at Loudonville Elementary and St. Pius Schools. Barbara was overjoyed to become a grandmother when her grandson Benjamin Gabriel was born in February 21, 2013. A lifetime member of Hadassah, Barbara will be remembered as a devoted friend, with some friendships dating back to her School 16 years. Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Howard; her son David (Kate); sister Helene Herskovitz (Robert); and an abundance of cousins, nieces and nephews. Barbara enjoyed a particularly special relationship with her niece Rori and her family in New Rochelle. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Daughters of Sarah for looking after Barbara, especially once her family was no longer able to visit due to the pandemic. Due to COVID-19, services will be private with no calling hours. Those wishing to honor Barbara's memory may make a donation to the Chatham Synagogue, 1536 County Rte 28, Chatham, NY 12184 or the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit leivnememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 19, 2020.