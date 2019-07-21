Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Matthews-Hemm. View Sign Service Information Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 (518)-869-1005 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Niskayuna Reformed Church 3041 Troy Schenectady Road Niskayuna , NY View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Niskayuna Reformed Church 3041 Troy Schenectady Road Niskayuna , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Matthews-Hemm, Barbara MALTA Barbara W. Matthews-Hemm, 71, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019, surrounded by loving family and friends, after a long battle with cancer. Barb was born in Winthrop, Mass. on December 20, 1947. She was the daughter of the late Wallace H. Metcalf and Elizabeth Ward-Metcalf. Barb graduated from Niskayuna High School in 1966, where she then went on to become an inspirational nurse for over 50 years. Barb was known for her love of sewing, embroidery, and vacationing with family and friends. Barb was predeceased by her late husband, Louis Hemm; her sister Margaret Long; and her beloved dog, Button. She is survived by her two sons, Scott (Carolyn) Matthews and Neil (Michele) Matthews; sister, Patricia (David) Glider, and brother, Wallace (Wendy) Metcalf. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Katelyn, Brooke, Scott (Phylicia), Dawn and Steven. Barbara is also survived by many loving family members and friends who will all miss her dearly. We would like to extend special thanks to the staff of the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital for the compassion they provided during this difficult time. A memorial service will be held at 11 a,m, on Tuesday, July 23, in the Niskayuna Reformed Church, 3041 Troy Schenectady Road, Niskayuna. Family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice of Albany, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit







