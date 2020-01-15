Guest Book View Sign Service Information Daniel D Purcell Funeral Home 510 Pawling Ave Troy , NY 12180 (518)-272-7651 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Sacred Heart Church 310 Spring Avenue Troy , NY View Map Memorial Mass 10:30 AM Sacred Heart Church 310 Spring Avenue Troy , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

McGraw, Barbara (LaParl) TROY Barbara (LaParl) McGraw, beloved wife of the late John "Jase" McGraw, died January 9, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy, Barbara was the daughter of the late Abraham and Mae LaParl; sister of the late William and Richard LaParl; and the cherished granddaughter of the late Anna Hull. She was a proud graduate of Troy High School, a lifelong Democrat, a fan of baseball and the food network, and an avid reader. However, first and foremost, she was an extraordinary wife, mother, sister-in-law, aunt, friend and "Mima." Survivors include her children, David J. (Denise Murphy) McGraw of Niskayuna, Kate (Jim) Gregg of Troy and Matthew J. (Elle) McGraw of San Francisco; as well as her sister-in-law, Pat McGraw; and her dear friend, Nancy Hennessy. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Michael, Annie, Caroline, Madeline and Lilly; as well as her great-grandchildren, Oliver and Penelope who were the lights of her life and center of all her attention. She was predeceased by a son, Kevin M. McGraw, formerly of Cleveland, Ohio; as well as her in-laws, Willard "Wes" and Debbie McGraw and Thomas McGraw. Barbara is also survived by many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly; as well as by her step-grandchildren, Jude, Jaden, Hannah and Jasper Magnus of San Francisco. The funeral will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church, 310 Spring Ave., Troy where a memorial Mass will be celebrated. Interment will follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. Calling hours will be held in the Sacred Heart Church on Thursday from 4 until 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to .







