Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Meehan. View Sign Service Information Levine Memorial Chapel Inc 649 Washington Ave Albany , NY 12206 (518)-438-1002 Funeral service 2:45 PM Levine Memorial Chapel Inc 649 Washington Ave Albany , NY 12206 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Meehan, Barbara ALBANY Barbara Ruth (Linden) Meehan of Albany, 75, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 24, 2019, surrounded by family and friends after battling cancer. Barbara was the youngest child of Jack Linden and Frances (Privler) Linden, born on January 10, 1944, in Albany where she lived the majority of her life and raised her family. Upon graduating from Albany High School, Barbara entered into the workforce doing clerical work at an insurance agency, soon after marrying and staying home to have children and raise her family. She re-entered the workforce in 1996 filing medical records for the former CDPHP office in Delmar. Barbara later went to work for The Endocrine Group for 15 years, and retired from there at the age of 65. Barbara was a loving sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend to all that met her. She brought laughter and entertainment into every room she entered, always providing a listening ear for those in need. Her biggest joys in life were her children and grandchildren. Barbara was predeceased by her brother Harvey Linden, and is survived by her brothers, David (Nancy) Linden, and Irwin (Colleen) Linden; her children, Darren (Kristen) Delong, Stacey Meehan, and Alison (Daniel) Urban; and her loving grandchildren, Paige, Jack, and Sydney Delong, Maxwell and Addison Urban. A funeral service is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, at the Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Ave., Albany. Interment will follow in the Independent Benevolent Cemetery, Fuller Road, Albany. Relatives and friends may visit the home of her daughter following the services, 7 Kings Mill Ct., Albany. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to the Unity House of Troy, 2431 6th Ave., Troy, NY, 12180. To leave the family an online condolence please visit







Meehan, Barbara ALBANY Barbara Ruth (Linden) Meehan of Albany, 75, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 24, 2019, surrounded by family and friends after battling cancer. Barbara was the youngest child of Jack Linden and Frances (Privler) Linden, born on January 10, 1944, in Albany where she lived the majority of her life and raised her family. Upon graduating from Albany High School, Barbara entered into the workforce doing clerical work at an insurance agency, soon after marrying and staying home to have children and raise her family. She re-entered the workforce in 1996 filing medical records for the former CDPHP office in Delmar. Barbara later went to work for The Endocrine Group for 15 years, and retired from there at the age of 65. Barbara was a loving sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend to all that met her. She brought laughter and entertainment into every room she entered, always providing a listening ear for those in need. Her biggest joys in life were her children and grandchildren. Barbara was predeceased by her brother Harvey Linden, and is survived by her brothers, David (Nancy) Linden, and Irwin (Colleen) Linden; her children, Darren (Kristen) Delong, Stacey Meehan, and Alison (Daniel) Urban; and her loving grandchildren, Paige, Jack, and Sydney Delong, Maxwell and Addison Urban. A funeral service is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, at the Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Ave., Albany. Interment will follow in the Independent Benevolent Cemetery, Fuller Road, Albany. Relatives and friends may visit the home of her daughter following the services, 7 Kings Mill Ct., Albany. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to the Unity House of Troy, 2431 6th Ave., Troy, NY, 12180. To leave the family an online condolence please visit levinememorialchapel.com Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close