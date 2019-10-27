Meehan, Barbara ALBANY Barbara Ruth (Linden) Meehan of Albany, 75, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 24, 2019, surrounded by family and friends after battling cancer. Barbara was the youngest child of Jack Linden and Frances (Privler) Linden, born on January 10, 1944, in Albany where she lived the majority of her life and raised her family. Upon graduating from Albany High School, Barbara entered into the workforce doing clerical work at an insurance agency, soon after marrying and staying home to have children and raise her family. She re-entered the workforce in 1996 filing medical records for the former CDPHP office in Delmar. Barbara later went to work for The Endocrine Group for 15 years, and retired from there at the age of 65. Barbara was a loving sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend to all that met her. She brought laughter and entertainment into every room she entered, always providing a listening ear for those in need. Her biggest joys in life were her children and grandchildren. Barbara was predeceased by her brother Harvey Linden, and is survived by her brothers, David (Nancy) Linden, and Irwin (Colleen) Linden; her children, Darren (Kristen) Delong, Stacey Meehan, and Alison (Daniel) Urban; and her loving grandchildren, Paige, Jack, and Sydney Delong, Maxwell and Addison Urban. A funeral service is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, at the Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Ave., Albany. Interment will follow in the Independent Benevolent Cemetery, Fuller Road, Albany. Relatives and friends may visit the home of her daughter following the services, 7 Kings Mill Ct., Albany. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to the Unity House of Troy, 2431 6th Ave., Troy, NY, 12180. To leave the family an online condolence please visit levinememorialchapel.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 27, 2019