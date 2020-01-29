Moore, Barbara SLINGERLANDS Barbara Moore died on January 27, 2020, in Albany at the age of 70. Barbara is survived by her sons, Aaron and Evan Meda; daughter-in-law, Colleen Sterling; her brother Paul Moore and his wife Carol Moore; and her beloved dog, Teddy. Barbara was born on May 10, 1949, in Rochester, N.Y. to Charles and Clara Moore. She married Joseph Meda in 1977, who passed away in 2018. Barbara was a nurse practitioner dedicated to her patients for nearly 25 years. She was a generous individual who enjoyed reading, Mahjong, and folk music festivals, and who was passionate about feminism and dogs. She was an active member of the Congregation Berith Sholom. Services will be held at Congregation Berith Sholom, 167 Third St., Troy on Thursday, January 30, at 12 p.m. Shiva will follow at Barbara's home in Slingerlands at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Barbara's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Congregation Berith Sholom, 167 Third St., Troy, NY, 12180. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 29, 2020