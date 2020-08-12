1/
Barbara P. Regels
Regels, Barbara P. TROY Barbara P. Regels, 85 of Hillcrest Street, died on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital. Born in Chateaugay she was the daughter of the late Leon and Marguerite Brior; and widow of Edwin Regels Sr. She had been employed for many years at Golden Krust Bakery in Cohoes. Survivors include her son Edwin Regels Jr. of Pleasantdale. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Ln, Latham, NY, 12110. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
