Enderle, Barbara S. TROY Barbara S. Enderle, 74, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, after a long illness. Barbara is survived by her husband of 52 years, Otto Enderle Jr.; her daughters, Danielle Clemente (Brian), Marsaine Collins (Chris); and grandchildren, Collin, Peyton, Jack, Ashlyn and Evan. A private burial will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Community Hospice Foundation at donate.givetocommunityhospice.org. To leave an online message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 23, 2019