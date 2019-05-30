Barbara S. Ross

Ross, Barbara S. ALBANY Barbara S. Ross, 74 of Albany, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Barbara was the beloved mother of Mary Ross, Benjamin F. Ross III (Eva), Wendy Ross and Lori (Dan) Emery; sister of Stephen, Josephine and Vonnie; grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of five. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Barbara's family on Saturday, June 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Visit CannonFuneral.com

Published in Albany Times Union on May 30, 2019
