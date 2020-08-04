1/1
Barbara Scull Tillman
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tillman, Barbara Scull LATHAM Barbara Scull Tillman, 84, died peacefully in her home with her family beside her on Saturday, August 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles D. Tillman Jr. Born in Syracuse, daughter of the late Burke and Jane Paulus Scull, she had resided in the Capital District for the last 50 years. She was a very active and devoted communicant of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Albany. She is survived by her children, Charles Tillman III, Burke (Christine) Tillman, Andrew (Lori) Tillman, John (Sue) Tillman and Marcia Tillman. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Barbara's family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Rana Jacob and her staff at Upstate Hematology Oncology for the professional and compassionate care given to their mother. Due to the restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to keep family and friends safe, her funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the food pantry at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception would be appreciated. Please visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guestbook.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McNulty Funeral Home - Green Island
147 Hudson Avenue
Green Island, NY 12183
518-273-0042
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 2, 2020
To all of Barbara’s Family: I am very sorry for your loss.
Mike McNulty
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved