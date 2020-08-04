Tillman, Barbara Scull LATHAM Barbara Scull Tillman, 84, died peacefully in her home with her family beside her on Saturday, August 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles D. Tillman Jr. Born in Syracuse, daughter of the late Burke and Jane Paulus Scull, she had resided in the Capital District for the last 50 years. She was a very active and devoted communicant of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Albany. She is survived by her children, Charles Tillman III, Burke (Christine) Tillman, Andrew (Lori) Tillman, John (Sue) Tillman and Marcia Tillman. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Barbara's family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Rana Jacob and her staff at Upstate Hematology Oncology for the professional and compassionate care given to their mother. Due to the restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to keep family and friends safe, her funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the food pantry at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception would be appreciated. Please visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com
