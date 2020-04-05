Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Shea Pallozzi. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Pallozzi, Barbara Shea OCALA, Fla. Barbara Shea Pallozzi, 72 of Ocala, Fla., passed into the next phase of her life's journey on March 25, 2020, at the Legacy House in Ocala with her loving husband at her side. Bobbie had a wonderful personality that drew many people to her to form lasting friendships. In addition, she instilled many values in her daughters. Bobbie was born in Albany and was a graduate Our Lady of Angels, Mercy High and was a 1969 graduate of SUNY Albany where she received a B.S. degree in business administration and accounting. Her first position after graduation was with the Research Foundation for SUNY Albany. After raising her daughters, she returned to work as an office manager for the Law Firm Harder, Silber and Bergen until her retirement in 2000, when she moved to Ocala. After moving to Florida in 2000, she developed many activities such as traveling home and abroad, yoga and pilates, in addition to attending many Florida Gators and Jacksonville Jaguars games. Barbara was the daughter of the late William J. Shea Jr. and Barbara E. (Keane). She is survived by her husband Carmen; and daughters, Kristen Van Winkle (Doug) and Jennifer Long DVM (Robert). She is also survived by her siblings, William III, Daniel (Debra), Colleen Yund, Michael (Margaret), and Thomas (Geri); and grandson David VanWinkle in addition to many nieces and nephews. Barbara was also predeceased by her brother John "Jack"; her granddaughter Megan Van Winkle; and brother-in-law George Yund. Bobbie requested that she wanted no service. Bobbie loved life and fought to keep it.



Pallozzi, Barbara Shea OCALA, Fla. Barbara Shea Pallozzi, 72 of Ocala, Fla., passed into the next phase of her life's journey on March 25, 2020, at the Legacy House in Ocala with her loving husband at her side. Bobbie had a wonderful personality that drew many people to her to form lasting friendships. In addition, she instilled many values in her daughters. Bobbie was born in Albany and was a graduate Our Lady of Angels, Mercy High and was a 1969 graduate of SUNY Albany where she received a B.S. degree in business administration and accounting. Her first position after graduation was with the Research Foundation for SUNY Albany. After raising her daughters, she returned to work as an office manager for the Law Firm Harder, Silber and Bergen until her retirement in 2000, when she moved to Ocala. After moving to Florida in 2000, she developed many activities such as traveling home and abroad, yoga and pilates, in addition to attending many Florida Gators and Jacksonville Jaguars games. Barbara was the daughter of the late William J. Shea Jr. and Barbara E. (Keane). She is survived by her husband Carmen; and daughters, Kristen Van Winkle (Doug) and Jennifer Long DVM (Robert). She is also survived by her siblings, William III, Daniel (Debra), Colleen Yund, Michael (Margaret), and Thomas (Geri); and grandson David VanWinkle in addition to many nieces and nephews. Barbara was also predeceased by her brother John "Jack"; her granddaughter Megan Van Winkle; and brother-in-law George Yund. Bobbie requested that she wanted no service. Bobbie loved life and fought to keep it. Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close