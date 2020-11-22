Van Nortwick, Barbara SARASOTA, Fla. Barbara Van Nortwick passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020, at Tidewell Sarasota Hospice House with her husband, David and children, Kimberly and Craig by her side Barbara was born in Johnson City, N.Y. on January 3, 1940. She received her undergraduate education at Harpur College, the forerunner of State University of New York at Binghamton and went on to earn an M.A. at SUNY Albany and a doctorate in library and information sciences at Simmons College in Boston. She taught high school English and history in the Albany area for many years and then moved into library positions in the New York State Nurses Association and then as an associate professor at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, before moving on to the position of director of the New York State Senate Legislative Library from which she retired in 2003. The family spent many summers in Cape Cod where they eventually built a retirement home and then became "snowbirds," commuting back and forth to the Sarasota / Venice, Fla. area. She and Dave finally decided that the wear and tear of the coming and going every year had run its course and had recently moved full-time to Sarasota. Barbara loved the wonders of nature and was an avid member of the Sierra Club and the Audubon Society among other groups and particularly loved the Audubon Sanctuary in Wellfleet, Cape Cod. Music was always an important part of her life also. One of the things that drew her to Sarasota was the musical and other creative arts that are so abundant. She was always active in her church choir whether it was Pilgrim Church on the Cape, or the Venice United Church of Christ in Florida. She is survived by her husband, David; by their daughter Kimberly Rossman (Mark) of Castleton and their son, Craig (Angela Rodocker) of Bradenton, Fla.; also, four grandchildren, Abbi Rossman, Troy, Zachary, and Claire Van Nortwick. No celebration of life service is scheduled at this time but will be announced in the future. God bless our dear Barbara. May she rest in peace, and may her memory always be our blessing.





