Young-Gibson, Barbara (Zabinski) ALBANY Barbara crossed over at Albany Medical Center on August 7, 2019, after a long battle with her life-threatening illnesses. She spent the last year of her life at Hudson Arms Rehabilitation Center in Albany. Barbara is survived by her sister Marisha Alexander; and her close friend of over 40 years, Laura (Goldberg) Kurowski. Barbara worked in Albany for the New York State Department of Health and eventually transferred to New York City where she lived for many years before moving to Gloucester, Mass. Barbara enjoyed social activities and the attention it brought. All who knew her, loved her. Barbara is known for her sense of humor and out-going spirit. She loved the ocean and found solace there. Her absence is sure to be felt by all who knew her. There will be a private ceremony honoring her life on a beach in Gloucester where she liked to meditate.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 11, 2019