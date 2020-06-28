Constantine, Dr. Barry M.D. MECHANICVILLE Dr. Barry Constantine, M.D., 72 of Pruyn Hill Road, passed away Thursday morning, June 25, 2020, resting comfortably in his favorite chair, after a series of illnesses. Born in the District of Columbia, June 4, 1948, son of the late David and Charlotte Constantine, Dr. Constantine completed his undergraduate studies at Kentucky Wesleyan College and NYU, and graduated medical school from the University Auto De Guadalajara, Fac De Med, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, in 1974. Dr. Constantine completed his general surgery residency at Mount Vernon Hospital in Mount Vernon, N.Y. and his orthopedic surgery residency at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital in New York City. He had also served as chief of orthopedics at the former Leonard Hospital and was a longtime staff orthopedist at St. Mary's Hospital, both of Troy before retiring. After retiring, Dr. Constantine continued to provide local health care services performing both independent medical exams for private firms and physicals for the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center in Albany. He was also a member of the American Medical Association and served as a former Health Officer for the Town of Halfmoon. An avid sports enthusiast who attended many local school sporting events, Dr. Constantine enjoyed playing softball for the Emmanuel United Church softball club and was also a particularly good poker player. His favorite sports teams included the N.Y. Knicks and N.Y. Giants; however, he was an avid Brooklyn and LA Dodgers fan since childhood and Sandy Koufax was by far his favorite player of all time. His love of sports also led to one of his other passions, which was collecting sports cards and having daily conversations with his sons and fellow collectors about the hobby. Dr. Constantine genuinely enjoyed the simple things in life such as stopping by our local convenience stores for his multiple daily coffees but even more so, the conversations he always had with the other customers and the employees. They always appreciated his quick wit, sly sarcasm and genuine interest in their stories and lives. He also thoroughly enjoyed cruising around to weekend garage sales with his son Josh and grandson Isiah, as well as Sunday evening family dinners at home with his wife Cindy and all of his children. Survivors include his wife of 37 years Cindy Sommer Constantine; sons, Jason Constantine of Mechanicville, currently residing in Gansevoort, Josh Constantine of Coconut Creek, Fla. current residing in Malta, Jeremiah Constantine and Roxanne Colangelo of Rensselaer; and daughter Allison Constantine of Mechanicville. A proud grandpa to five-year-old Isiah Reed Constantine and eight-day- old Tyler Paul Constantine; he is also survived by brothers, Jay and Janeen Constantine of McLean, Virginia and Fred and Millie Constantine of Ottawa, Canada; as well as brothers-in-law, Carleton, Charles and James Sommer. Dr. Constantine was predeceased by his sister Lynn and husband Edward Goler; and father and mother-in-law, Charles and Olive Sommer. Private family services will be held at the convenience of family, with burial in Hudson View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to either the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association or the ASPCA in respectful and loving memory of Dr. Barry Constantine. To leave condolences or a kind word, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 28, 2020.