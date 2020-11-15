Deixler, Barry LOUDONVILLE Barry Deixler, age 81 of Loudonville, passed from this Earth on November 12, 2020, after a year-long battle with cancer. Barry was a teacher of American history and the Constitution and retired from Amsterdam High School after a long career of educating thousands of young people into the workings and marvels of our nation and its governance. Based on the constant stream of feedback from former students through the years, he was clearly one of those "teachers" who touched and changed the lives of many of his students. Barry was known to his friends and family as a collector of antique, vintage and fine china and crystal among other items and this passion brought him great joy. Barry was predeceased by his partner, John Grochan; and his sisters, Nita D. Orlando and Carole LaRocca. He leaves behind a nephew, Ronald Orlando and his wife, Kim Orlando; and nieces, Christina Bedford, and Lisa Stengel; nephews, Kevin Orlando and Isaac Orlando along with friends and family who will miss his presence in their lives. The family thank his dedicated doctors and nurses at St. Peter's Hospital and the home health aides and friends who made this journey comfortable and loving. Burial will be in Memory Gardens in a private ceremony based on his wishes. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com
