Forman, Barry G. CLIFTON PARK Barry G. Forman, 87, son of Solomon and Evelyn Forman and husband of departed Joan L. Forman, died peacefully on April 3, 2020, after a short illness with Covid 19. He is survived by his three children, Seth M. Forman (Bennett), Sharon H. Forman (Lucille), Laura M. Forman (Joe); and his granddaughter Elena N. Forman; and three great-grandchildren, Michelle, Madison and Marielle. Barry was born on March 1, 1933, and raised in the Midwood Section of Brooklyn, N.Y. He was the only son of the late Solomon and Evelyn Forman. He grew up with cousins and was close to his uncle Fred and maternal grandmother the late Martha Newton. He grew up playing ball and riding his bike to Coney Island. He graduated from James Madison High School, earned an associate's degree in construction and drafting from NYCCC. He served in the United States Air Force (Korea Era) as an aircraft flight mechanic and instructor. Barry lived around the block from his best friend Joan who became his wife of 51 years. Barry moved his young family from Brooklyn in1966 to Schenectady to take a job with Shell Oil Company. This began a new life in Upstate New York where he and Joan settled and remained. In 1970 he went into the petroleum equipment business as co-owner of Valley Equipment Company Inc. which was a successful petroleum sales, service and installation business. In 1971 he moved to Ballston Lake and raised his family in Country Knolls. He and Joan were one of the founding families of Congregation Beth Shalom of Clifton Park. He served as president in the founding years. He enjoyed boating on Lake George with family and friends, island hopping and taking his kids and their friends water skiing. He enjoyed hanging out with neighbors, taking care of the yard, traveling, watching football, and in later years socializing in his townhouse community and the Clifton Park Senior Center. He was a diehard Giants fan, loved Nascar and was particularly happy with the outcome of this year's Super Bowl. He and his wife enjoyed playing golf together and were members of the Edison club for many years. He retired early and spent time between Clifton Park and his home on Hilton Head Island, where he played golf daily. He loved being with his grandchild and taught her how to swing a golf club and ride a bike. He served on community boards, taught defensive driving courses, and volunteered for the past 10 years every Saturday at Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville where he will be buried with his wife Joan. Barry was a loyal friend, a committed father, loved being with his children, grandchild, and great-grandchildren. He had been a part of a veterans group for the last 18 years which meets weekly for coffee and socializing. He cared deeply for his buddies and this group had been a vital part of his life and well being. A private burial will be held on April 7, 2020. Donations to Saratoga National Cemetery Honor Guard Association. Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 7, 2020

