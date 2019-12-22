Nieman, Barry L. ALBANY Barry L. Nieman, 66 of Albany, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Albany and was the son of the late Edgar and Shirley Nieman. Barry was a talented painting contractor. He worked for many years with Local 201 Painters Union in Albany. Barry is the brother of Edgar Nieman Jr. (late Sandy), Sheryl Frydrych and Carl (Diane) Niemann. He is the uncle of Jeremy Nieman, Bryan Frydrych, Michael and Alexander Niemann. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 22, 2019