Barry L. Nieman

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry L. Nieman.
Service Information
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY
12205
(518)-869-1005
Obituary
Send Flowers

Nieman, Barry L. ALBANY Barry L. Nieman, 66 of Albany, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Albany and was the son of the late Edgar and Shirley Nieman. Barry was a talented painting contractor. He worked for many years with Local 201 Painters Union in Albany. Barry is the brother of Edgar Nieman Jr. (late Sandy), Sheryl Frydrych and Carl (Diane) Niemann. He is the uncle of Jeremy Nieman, Bryan Frydrych, Michael and Alexander Niemann. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit CannonFuneral.com

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.