Traver, Barry L. COLONIE Barry L. Traver of Colonie, went home to our Heavenly Father on July 4, 2019. Born on June 12, 1933, in Hudson, he was the son of the late Eloise Heller and Wilfred Heller. Barry graduated from Roessleville High School in 1952 and was employed by Haven Electric, Ruede Electric and Wolbergs. His life was marked by service to the community through the Fuller Road Fire Department, West Albany Fire Department, Our of Lady of Mercy Church and National Guard. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Audrey Ann; his daughters, Deborah Ann Willey (Kim) and Cindy Farrell (Jim); and cherished granddaughters, Juliana, Lindsey and Lexy. The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to St. Peter's 4 Mac and Hospice Inn. Lastly they extend their highest praise and thanks to the incredible staff of Schenectady Center. You made all the difference in Barry's life. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, July 8, at 9 a.m. in Christ Our Light Church, 1 Maria Drive, Loudonville. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie. Family and friends may visit at the Reilly & Son Funeral Home, Colonie from 4 - 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 7. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union from July 6 to July 7, 2019