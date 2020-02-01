Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry Michael Bashkoff. View Sign Service Information Levine Memorial Chapel Inc 649 Washington Ave Albany , NY 12206 (518)-438-1002 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Levine Memorial Chapel Inc 649 Washington Ave Albany , NY 12206 View Map Funeral service 6:00 PM Levine Memorial Chapel Inc 649 Washington Ave Albany , NY 12206 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bashkoff, Barry Michael CLIFTON PARK Barry Michael Bashkoff, 69, died peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2020, after a brief illness. Born in Manhattan on May 22, 1950, he was the son of the late Philip and Eleanore Bashkoff. He was the devoted husband of Allison Dougherty Bashkoff; and stepfather of Nolan Yowell. He is survived by his sons, Richard (Rachel) of New York City and Perry (Nicole) of West Orange, N.J.; grandsons, Mason, Kyan and Max; his sister Jackie Bashkoff (Jay); nephew Jason; and nieces, Jamie and Jessica; along with several great-nephews. He attended General Douglas MacArthur High School in Levittown, N.Y. (1968), Nassau Community College in Garden City, N.Y. (1970) and The State University of New York at Albany where he received a bachelor's degree in psychology (1972) and a master's degree in student personnel and guidance (1973). Barry devoted his life to helping others starting as a volunteer fireman in the Wantagh Fire Department in 1968. In 1973, after watching a football game at the University of Albany when it took too long for the ambulance to arrive, he and a group of friends founded the student run Five Quad Volunteer Ambulance Service that is still in operation today and served as a model for other colleges and universities. Barry was the first chairman of the Albany EMS council where he facilitated the development of the first hospital directional program for Albany County and developed and ran county wide disaster drills. He was a paramedic for eight years and an E.M.T. for over 45 years taking great pride in his low E.M.T. number of 6062. Over the years he stopped at numerous accidents to assist and never traveled without his E.M.T. badge. He has saved countless lives. Barry was a member and captain of the Clifton Park Halfmoon Volunteer Ambulance Corps from 1981 - 1992. As captain he instituted the First Responder Program and the first Paramedic program at the ambulance corps. and within Saratoga County. From 1984 to 1992 he was the first Saratoga County E.M.S. coordinator. In 1973, Barry founded SPAC Medical at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center where he was the sole E.M.S. coordinator for 35 years. He was also a former part-time police officer, an E.M.S. Practical Skills instructor for the New York State EMT Program at Hudson Valley Community College, and a senior instructor for the New York State EMT Program at the State University of New York at Albany. Barry started his career at the Northeastern New York American Red Cross as the director of Disaster Services from 1973 - 1975 before he founded and ran his first company, Emergicare Products LTD, an E.M.S./Fire/Police equipment business from 1975 - 1992. In 1988, he founded Cromwell Emergency Vehicles Inc., an ambulance sales and service business serving the northeast until 2018 when he retired. To stay busy in his retirement he became an Uber driver. It was a job he loved and with his penchant for conversation and story telling it was a perfect fit. Barry was an avid boater during his younger years and has always loved the water. Aruba is his "happy place" where he has vacationed for the last 25 years and where he married Allison. Together they enjoyed many trips including Rome, Venice, Paris, Iceland and countless cruises. Barry's smile and sense of humor will be greatly missed. There was no one that could tell a story quite the way he could. He was generous and loving and always ready to offer a helping hand. He was devoted to his family and we have lost him too soon. His presence in our lives will be greatly missed. A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, in the Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Ave., Albany. Barry's family will be receiving friends and relatives at the Levine Memorial Chapel on Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held on Wednesday, February 5, in the Beth Moses Cemetery in Pinelawn, Long Island. Barry was a lifelong owner of many cats and dogs and is now with his beloved Kola by his side. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, NY, 12020. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit







