Mackey, Beatrice Ann ALBANY Beatrice Ann Mackey, loving known as "Bea" entered this life on October 27, 1955. She was the beloved daughter of the late Albertha Mackey, Albany, who preceded her in death, and Bennie F. Mackey, Albany. On Monday, February 25, 2019, at 10:05 a.m., Beatrice was at home when she quietly and peacefully slipped away in her sleep to be with the Lord. Her spirit transitioned from her sickly body to her Heavenly body, and she is now resting in the comfort of the Lord. Beatrice graduated from Marylrose Academy (now the Academy of the Holy Names High School) in Albany, and she attended Mitchell College in New London, Conn. She later served in the United States Army and from there she furthered her education by becoming a licensed practical nurse. Beatrice worked at the Capital District Psychiatric Center as a nurse for many years until illness forced her to retire. Beatrice loved all genres of music, and she loved to dance, read, travel, when she was able, and visit different amusement parks. She also was an avid movie and concert goer. Most importantly, she loved her family and her church family. Beatrice was baptized at Israel AME Church in Albany, and she accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her savior at an early age. When she was able to go to church, and not bedridden, she attended the United Ordained Church in Troy and her home church, Israel AME. Beatrice loved to witness for the Lord. She would often pray and discuss the word of God with all those who visited her in the hospital, leaving her visitors feeling better than she did, when they left. She was a witness for the Lord with her infectious smile, and her gentle and encouraging spirit. Our Beloved Beatrice leaves to cherish her memory her father, Bennie F. Mackey and his wife Ethel Curtis-Mackey; sisters, Donna Mackey (Raymond Walker) and Kimberly (Dan) Guyatte of Schenectady; her aunts, Mary Nelson, Betty Williams, Carrie Gamble, Willow Dean Mack and Ruth Pounds; her uncle, Robert (Pansy) Mack; her niece, Jalynn; her nephews, Matthew (Christina), Cameron, Andrew and her newest nephew, Langston. She truly loved all her cousins, family members, the Curtis family, friends and her church family immensely. A farewell viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 5, from 9-11 a.m. in the Israel AME Church, 381 Hamilton St., Albany, followed by funeral services in the Israel AME Church at 11 a.m. The interment will be in the Evergreen Memorial Park in Colonie. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that all donations be made to the Israel AME Food Pantry at 381 Hamilton St., Albany, NY, 12210.











