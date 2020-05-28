Arzoumanian, Beatrice LOUDONVILLE With profound sadness we announce the passing of Beatrice Arzoumanian, our loving and devoted mother and a dear friend to all whose lives she touched, on May 23, 2020. She left us while sleeping peacefully at her residence in Loudonville, with her son by her side. She was in her 101st year. Born in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, on July 26, 1918, she was the daughter of the late Ardachess and Ermone Haledjian. In her journey she witnessed incredible changes to her world. In 1938, her parents arrived in the United States, and the family settled in New York City. In 1942, she graduated from New York Institute of Dietetics, and in November that same year, she married and moved to Detroit with her husband, where they lived until 1964. In 1964, the family, with their two sons, moved to Albany. Three months after they arrived in Albany, her husband died, and not long after the passing away of her husband, Beatrice lost her older son. Beatrice is survived by her beloved son Gerald, and many nieces and nephews from out of town. Beatrice worked at the Auxiliary Services at the University at Albany, SUNY, for 25 years. She lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker, an active member of St. Peter's Armenian Church in Watervliet, and numerous other organizations. She loved to cook, kept an immaculate house, was highly skilled with knitting needles and crochet hooks. Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." Her favorite quote guided her through the hardships of life, "Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, today is a gift of God, which is why we call it the present." She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, funeral services will be private to the family. Burial will be in the Albany Rural Cemetery, Menands. Those wishing to remember Beatrice in a special way may make memorial contributions in her name to the St. Peter's Armenian Apostolic Church, P.O. Box 196, Watervliet, NY, 12189. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit Parkerbrosmemorial.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 28, 2020.