Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice Donnelly Cureau. View Sign Service Information DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 (518)-664-4500 Wake 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM St. Mary's Church Crescent 86 Church Hill Rd. Waterford , NY View Map Mass of Christian Burial 6:00 PM St. Mary's Church Crescent 86 Church Hill Rd. Waterford , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cureau, Beatrice Donnelly CLIFTON PARK Beatrice "Beatsie" Donnelly Cureau, 87, formerly of Clifton Park, died on July 24, 2019, at Riverside Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, after a brief illness. She was born on April 1, 1932, in Tarrytown, N.Y. to John and Catherine Mostyn Donnelly and graduated from Tarrytown High School in 1950. She was predeceased by her husband, Armand Cureau in 2017; and sister, Margaret Cavanagh in 2016. Bea was a homemaker for most of her life and in the years leading up to her retirement worked as a home health aide for the Visiting Nurses Association. She had a variety of interests and talents including gardening, ice skating, golf and bowling. She was an avid reader, especially of People Magazine and could always keep us up to date with the latest Hollywood gossip. She loved going to movies and watching television. Beatrice is survived by her sons, Peter (Mary Anne) Cureau, Steven (Kathy) Cureau; daughter, Aimee Kearns; and sister, Agnes Callaghan. She was "Nana Bea" to her three loving grandsons, Ryan Cureau, Chase Cureau and Tyler Cureau; and "Aunt Bea" to her many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at the E3 Medical and Surgical Unit at Albany Medical Center for the care and compassion shown in her short stay there. Bea spent the last 10 years at Riverside Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Castleton. That became her home and the staff there became her extended family. The dignity, kindness and love she received throughout her stay there is a testament to the dedication of the staff. Our family would like to extend their gratitude and sincere thanks to all those at Riverside Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, who took excellent care of Bea over the last 10 years. Friends and family are invited to attend a wake on Monday, July 29, from 4:30 - 6 p.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 6 p.m. in St. Mary's Church, Crescent, 86 Church Hill Road, Waterford. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Riverside Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Activities Fund, 90 North Main Street, Castleton, NY, 12033. Arrangements by DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home. To leave condolences and for directions visit







