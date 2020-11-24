Mooney, Beatrice Dushane TROY Beatrice Dushane Mooney left this life on Friday, November 20, 2020. She was born on April 18, 1929, to Beatrice Martin and Micheal Dushane in Cohoes. She was married to John W. Mooney, "Mr. M," as she fondly called him for 48 years. Bea was a trailblazer of independent women managing the Campus Blouse Bar in Troy for many years and later owning the 630 Tavern in Lansingburgh along with her husband. She also took great pride in her years as a homemaker. Bea or "Aunt Bea" as she was known to many, was full of life, quick witted, and could always make you laugh with a joke, a silly face, or a dance. A lifelong reader, she loved memoirs and biographies, especially stories of the British royal family. Bea embraced learning new technology and exploring on her iPad. She enjoyed travel and adventure, especially cruises and the glamor and excitement of casinos. She was a wonderful hostess who had treats on display for anyone who came to her home and she always ensured her smallest guests got to stuff their pockets with sweets for later. As a final wish, Bea donated her body to Albany Medical College's Anatomical Gift Program to help further scientific research and discovery. Bea was preceded in death by her parents and her grandmother and aunts who lovingly cared for her in the early years of her life, as well as her sister Geraldine; brother-in-law Ronald Mooney; and many other family members. Beatrice is survived by her husband, John Mooney of Troy; Kevin, Liam, and Molly Mooney; her sister, Carol Dushane; and her dedicated caretakers; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sharon and Matthew Trexler. Also by in-laws, Gerald and Lynn Mooney, Frank Polosk; and loving nieces and nephews, Alexandra (Andrew) Machado, Brianna (Marco) Testa, Nathaniel Trexler, Denise (Matt) Posinewski, Roger Mooney; and many great-nieces and nephews including her beloved Maddy Bea, Evelyn, and Mora. A celebration of life will be held for Bea in 2021. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or the American Cancer Society
.