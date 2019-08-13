Eager, Beatrice (Salisbury) NASSAU Beatrice (Salisbury) Eager passed away on August 11, 2019. Born on August 15, 1935, she was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Salisbury of Nassau. She was the wife of George E. Eager who predeceased her on December 5, 2011; they were married over 55 years. She retired from the N.Y.S. Department of Social Services and was an employee there for many years. Beatrice is survived by her daughter Mary (Alan) Gibson; sons, James A. Eager and George R. (Donna) Eager; five grandchildren and three great-grandsons. She was predeceased by her sister Alice of Houston, Texas, her brother Robert and her sister Sarah. Beatrice was known to be a loving and caring wife, mother grandmother and great-grandmother. She leaves this world with her memories of adventure, travel and her love of life and family. Calling hours will be on her 84th birthday, Thursday, August 15, from 4-6 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home LLC., 11 Elm St., Nassau. Burial will be at the convenience of her family next to her loving husband George E. Eager.
Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019