Thomas, Beatrice F. EAST GREENBUSH Beatrice Thomas, 95, died peacefully at Evergreen Commons Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on May 22, 2020. Beatrice was born on April 22, 1925, in Albany, the daughter of Augusta E. and Mary (Goldsmith) Nottke. She was a wife, a mother, good friend to many, and until 1978, manager of her husband's one person Tri-State Boiler and Burner Service. Her husband, George "Ernie" Thomas, died in 2004. Bea was a longtime active member of the Community Congregational Church of Clinton Heights. Over time, she served as board member, financial secretary, Sunday school teacher, prayer chain leader and she sang in the choir. She is survived by her son Russell Thomas of Minneapolis, Minn. Her son, Kenneth Thomas, died here in 1998. Her family also includes daughters-in-law, Marsha Thomas and Carol Thomas; grandchildren, Laurie Hobart, Emily Thomas, and Max Thomas; and great-grandchildren, Joshua Thomas and Annabelle Alholm-Thomas. Although no memorial service is planned you may celebrate Bea's life by contributing to the Community Congregational Church of Clinton Heights, 221 Columbia Tpke., East Greenbush, NY, 12144 in her name.