Harrington, Beatrice WOODSTOCK, Ga. Beatrice Harrington, 90 of Woodstock, Ga. passed away on March 13, 2019. She was born in East Chatham and was the daughter of the late Charles Leroy Gathen and Marion Ida Harmon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Harrington; her sister Virginia; and her parents. She is survived by her sister Audrey Ames; her daughter Judith Chase; her granddaughter Erin Manning; great-grandson Parker Manning and many nieces and nephews. She worked for Winding Brook Country Club in Valatie. She was past president of the Ghent VFW Ladies Auxiliary, charter member of Chatham Business and Professional Women, former member of Tri Village Firemen's Auxiliary, member of Tri Village Senior Citizens and a member of Red Hat Society of Kinderhook. A funeral service will be held at the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St., Nassau, on Saturday at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in the North Chatham Cemetery.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 6, 2019