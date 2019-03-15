O'Melia, Beatrice M. LATHAM Beatrice M. O'Melia, 90 of Latham, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Born on March 20, 1928, in North Adams, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Howard Norval and Laura Mae (Brown) Sibley. Beatrice married Frank O'Melia on January 15, 1947, and cherished fifty-one years together before his passing on August 15, 1998. Beatrice was raised in Rowe, Mass., and was a graduate of Arms Academy in Sheldurne Falls, Mass. In the 1940's, she worked as a caretaker for St. Margaret's Home for Children in Albany and VanDerhayden Hall in Troy. Beatrice taught Sunday school in Latham for eight years and in 2007 was awarded Volunteer of the Year at Sheehy Manor. On October 15, 2014, Beatrice was awarded the Senior Lifetime Achievement Award by Capital District Senior Issues Forum. Survivors of Beatrice include her three loving children, Francis H. O'Melia of Saratoga, Beatrice M. Bailey of Newcomb, and Stephen M. O'Melia of Bremen, Maine. She also leaves behind several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Funeral services for Beatrice will be celebrated on Monday, March 18, at 12 p.m. in the Calvary United Methodist Church in Latham, with Reverend Terry O'Neil officiating. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at Calvary United Methodist Church on Monday, March 18, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment will take place next to her beloved husband in Memory Garden's, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Beatrice's memory to , 2 Pine West Plaza, #202, Albany, NY, 12205 or to Calvary United Methodist Church, 15 Ridge Pl, Latham, NY, 12110. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary