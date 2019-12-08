Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice M. Walsh. View Sign Service Information Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave Albany , NY 12203 (518)-489-2161 Calling hours 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM All Saints Catholic Church 16 Homestead St. Albany , NY View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:00 AM All Saints Catholic Church 16 Homestead St. Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Walsh, Beatrice M. ALBANY Beatrice M. Walsh, 95 of Albany, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2019, at The Eddy Village Green. Beatrice was born in Albany, the daughter of Worthington W. Lynk and Madeline Marsch Lynk. She lived in Albany most of her life, and was employed by the Albany Community Chest, and by the Royal Typewriter Company. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Chapter 1648, a communicant of All Saints Catholic Church and the former St. Margaret Mary's Church where she also was a member of the Seniors groups. She also volunteered in support of a number of charitable works. Beatrice was predeceased by her husbands, Armando Segalla and Martin T. Walsh, Sr. She is survived by Martin T. Walsh Jr. and family of Philadelphia Pa. Dorothy Mehleisen and family of Albany; Kathryn M. Ravida of Albany; and several cousins and their families. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday morning at 9 at All Saints Catholic Church, 16 Homestead St., (behind CVS) Albany. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the church on Tuesday morning prior to the Mass from 8-9. Interment will be in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery, Glenmont. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to All Saints Catholic Church, 12 Rosemont St., Albany, NY 12203.







